The Pike Place Market Foundation presented a plaque this month to Felicity Wang and Deng Zuolie for their contributions in the creation of “Ju Ju,” or Golden Pearl, the Chinese Art Pig who toured the region in 2019 to celebrate the Year of the Pig. Ju Ju’s image is now being used in greeting cards and postcards. Deng, owner of Deng Studio, was the artist who created Ju Ju. And Wang is the owner of Asia Pacific Travel. Both businesses are located in Seattle’s Chinatown.

