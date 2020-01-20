The monument “View from Gold Mountain,” created by Seattle artists Cheryll Leo-Gwin and Stewart Wong, was installed outside the Bernalillo County Courthouse in Albuquerque, N.M. on Jan. 11.

The monument honors the 1883 landmark court case, Territory of N.M. vs Yee Shun, which led to a change in the law and allowed Chinese and later non-Christians to testify in a court of law.

Sixteen Seattle area residents flew to Albuquerque to attended the dedication. King County Executive Dow Constantine made a special presentation during the dedication ceremonies.