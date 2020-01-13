Muckleshoot meets with API community members to teach and discuss

On Dec. 12, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe (MIT) conducted a discussion bureau for more than a dozen people, organized by Shiota Services Principal Cindi Shiota and API community member Will Lew in Seattle regarding the Muckleshoot Tribe. The event was held at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington (JCCCW).

The discussion enlightened and dispelled some common misconceptions, one of which is that the MIT is one homogenous tribe. The MIT’s membership is composed of descendants of the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup people who inhabited Central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement.

After the discussion, Shiota and MIT’s Public and Government Relations Manager Madrienne White presented Native artwork to JCCCW Executive Director Karen Yoshitomi in appreciation of her letting them use JCCCW space.