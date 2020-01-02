Most memorable images of 2019

Compiled by Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

There has been no shortage of big news in the Asian and Asian American community in 2019.

The Northwest Asian Weekly assembled a selection of the most memorable images that graced our pages.

Here’s our list, arranged by date of occurrence.

JANUARY: “Ju Ju,” or Golden Pearl, the Chinese Art Pig ventured into Chinatown in January, in celebration of the Year of the Pig. She’s the sister of the famous Rachel at Pike Place Market, and was created by artist Deng Zuolie, owner of Deng Studio.

FEBRUARY: Seattle’s metro area was hit by many snowstorms in February, making it the snowiest month in Seattle in more than 50 years.

MAY: Andrew Yang made his first Seattle appearance as a Democratic presidential candidate at Gas Works Park in May, as part of his Humanity First campaign tour. Yang later met with 460 supporters at a fundraising dinner at China Harbor Restaurant.

MAY: The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. The co-winners were Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali, 12 of Flower Mound, Texas.

JULY: Hong Kong has been seized by protests for months, and the movement shows few signs of slowing down. A controversial extradition bill was the initial trigger for the 2019 unrest. Although the extradition bill has now been formally withdrawn, protesters’ demands have broadened, now mostly focusing around police violence.

JULY: Jeremy Lin broke down in tears during an emotional appearance in Taiwan when he described hitting “rock bottom” and feeling abandoned by the NBA as he languishes as a free agent.

The first Asian American to win an NBA title, Lin was part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the championship last season, but he was often seen on the bench during the playoffs as he struggled with his form.

SEPTEMBER: Masaharu Morimoto of Iron Chef fame opened his ramen and yakitori Izakaya concept, Momosan Ramen & Sake, in the Chinatown-International District in September. Located inside The Publix building, Momosan Seattle is Morimoto’s third Momosan location. His first and second were in New York and Waikiki, respectively. Morimoto will open his fourth Momosan location in Brooklyn in 2020.

DECEMBER: The Seattle Seahawks honored Chinese American World War II veterans on Dec. 2. At the two-minute warning in the second quarter of the game against Minnesota, five local Chinese American veterans gathered on the south end goal line and were celebrated by the crowd.

DECEMBER: Former Gov. Gary Locke introduced presidential candidate Andrew Yang at a December fundraiser in downtown Seattle. Yang called it “an honor and privilege,” and that he felt like “the torch is being handed off to me.” The fundraiser raised over $100,000.

