Located inside The Publix building at 504 5th Avenue South in Seattle’s International District, Momosan now offers lunch service from Monday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

The lunch menu will offer a variety of customizable lunch sets, featuring a choice of a small bowl of ramen paired with either a small rice bowl (don) or a sushi roll, served with a side of pickled cabbage. The lunch sets also offer an option to add kakuni bao, steamed gyoza, and spicy wonton.