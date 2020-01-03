Mayor seeks new member for ISRD board

SEATTLE — Seattle’s mayor wants community members to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District Board (ISRD).

The seven-member board reviews façade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the ISRD. Board members serve without compensation.

The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity, and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate.

The open position is one of two seats on the board that are filled by mayoral appointment. Individuals who have an architectural background and an interest in historic preservation and/or familiarity with the Chinatown-International District are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be Seattle residents. If interested, send a letter of interest and resume by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Electronic submissions are preferred. Email your letter and resume to: rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov (reference the International Special Review District in the subject line).

To submit a paper copy, address:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P.O. Box 94649

Seattle, WA, 98124-4649

For more information, contact Rebecca Frestedt at (206) 684-0226.