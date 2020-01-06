First Asian and woman music director at San Francisco Opera

Eun Sun Kim, has been named the San Francisco Opera’s next music director. The South Korean conductor will be just the fourth person to occupy the position in the company’s nearly 100-year history, and the only Asian woman to hold an artistic leadership role with a major North American opera company.

Born in Seoul, Kim began her musical life as a pianist, but switched to composing after finding piano performance too nerve-racking. She originally took up conducting as a way to prepare for the possibility of having to conduct her own works and found it suited her.

She made her U.S. operatic debut just two years ago, leading Verdi’s “La Traviata” at the Houston Grand Opera.