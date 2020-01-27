California’s first Asian American sheriff

Paul M. Miyamoto was officially sworn in Jan. 8 as the 37th sheriff of San Francisco, becoming the first Asian American elected to the office of sheriff in California.

In his inaugural address, Miyamoto shared his father’s family story of resilience after being forcibly relocated to an internment camp during World War II. The Miyamotos lost everything but later “became the change they wanted to be,” he said.

His father, Phil, practiced law and later became an appellate judge for the state of California.

Miyamoto joined the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department over 23 years ago. He is only the second sheriff in the department’s 169-year history to rise from the ranks and be elected sheriff.