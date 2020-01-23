Bellevue Lunar New Year celebration

The Bellevue Collection’s day-long Lunar New Year celebration will be held on Feb. 1.

Expect a day filled with numerous traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations, including martial arts, music, dance, visual arts, and food sampling. At Bellevue Square, Din Tai Fung and Barons Sino Kitchen and Bar will be handing out food samples until they run out.

The festival is open to audiences of all ages and includes fun, complimentary activities for all to participate in.

This event is organized by the Bellevue Collection, Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association, and Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan).