Xinh Dwelley honored with 2019 Flame Award

Xinh Dwelley was honored at a gala in Shelton on Nov. 23, when the Mason General Hospital Foundation (MGHF) presented her with the 2019 Flame Award.

MGHF Board President Whitney Jones called Dwelley “one of those people who has given so generously and so joyously to the Mason County community.”

Dwelley’s talent for food and cooking developed as a young woman in South Vietnam. She moved to the United States in 1970, and began selling egg rolls at the local farmers market.

She worked as an oyster shucker for Taylor Shellfish Farms, and her skill helped her win the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championship five times.