UW team wins award at inventors competition

Mackenzie Andrews and Allisa J. Song (right)

A student team from the University of Washington (UW) won the Graduate Runner-Up award at the Collegiate Inventors Competition last month.

Finalist teams (five undergraduate and five graduate), consisting of 23 students from 11 colleges and universities across the United States, received an all-expenses-paid trip to the competition held in Alexandria, Va.

The UW team consisting of Mackenzie Andrews, Allisa J. Song, and Jennifer Steger, won $5,000.

Their invention, the nanodropper, is a universal adapter for eyedrop medication bottles that creates smaller droplets to reduce waste, and decrease per-dose costs.

