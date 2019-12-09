Perché No closing, owners Lily and David Kong retiring

Lily Kong and Chef David Kong announced on Dec. 1 that they will officially retire and close their Italian restaurant Perché No.

The restaurant opened in Queen Anne in 1992, and a second location opened near Green Lake. The Kongs lost their Queen Anne lease in 2006.

David Kong, born in Malaysia of Chinese ancestry, always dreamed of building a restaurant from the ground up and the family did just that, giving photos from their Italian trips to the architect to recreate Italy in Seattle.

A farewell dinner and retirement celebration will be held on Dec. 18.