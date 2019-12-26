Marilyn Strickland running for Congress

Marilyn Strickland announced on Dec. 19 that she wants Washington’s open 10th Congressional District seat.

Born in Seoul, Strickland comes from a military family and is the first Korean and Black elected mayor of Tacoma. She vows to bring the same leadership which reshaped Tacoma to the U.S. Congress.

“In Congress, I will fight for an economy that works for everyone, lower health care costs, clean air and water, and the ability to both send your kids to college and retire with dignity. Mayors answer to the people and that’s how Congress should operate, too. It’s time to put government back into the hands of the voters.”

“Marilyn’s leap back to public service is exciting news,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, chair of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Strickland has been president and CEO for the last two years.

Rakow said, “We need good people willing to run, to listen to constituents, to care deeply about the elements of an inclusive economy, and to retain and create reason for optimism about our government.”

For more information about Strickland, visit stricklandforwashington.com.