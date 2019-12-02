Inslee meets with Nepal delegation

On Nov. 14, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met with a delegation from Nepal led by Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung and Attorney General Rajendra Ghimire.

Gurung proposed to establish sister-city relations between Washington state and Nepal’s Gandaki province.

“There are many commonalities between Washington state and our province,” Gurung said, stating the two places are endowed by natural resources such as mountains and lakes. They also share the same state flower: the rhododendron.

Gurung extended an invitation to Inslee to visit his country.

“Nepal has been on my wish list,” Inslee said, adding that it would be “a dream come true.”

The visit was facilitated by the Nepal Global Trade USA, a Seattle based nonprofit advocacy group founded by Mohan Gurung, to promote the bilateral relationship between Nepal and the United States.