Gao, the world’s f irst Asian male supermodel, dies

Godfrey Gao, who made headlines in 2011 as the first Asian man to ever model for Louis Vuitton, has died at age 35.

Gao made his American film debut in 2013’s “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” and he also starred in a number of popular Asian films and TV shows. He was filming a reality show in China on Nov. 27 when he suffered a heart attack and died, according to reports.

Gao’s good friend Darren Jiang told a newspaper in Singapore that Gao was planning to propose to his girlfriend Bella Su on Nov. 28.

Born to a Malaysian mother and Taiwanese father, Gao was raised in Vancouver, Canada. His body was sent from China to Taiwan on Dec. 2, and his funeral will be held on Dec. 15, according to his management agency, Jetstar Entertainment.