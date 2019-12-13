A ‘rat race’ that makes a difference — Registration now open for ICHS Lunar New Year 5K

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY
International Community Health Services (ICHS) opened registration on Dec. 4 for its annual Lunar New Year 5k Walk/Run. The fundraiser will take place along Interurban Trail in Shoreline on Feb. 23, 2020 in celebration of the Year of the Rat.
“ICHS Foundation looks forward to a great event that brings the community together in support of local families,” said Ron Chew, ICHS Foundation director.
All proceeds will support health services for community members who could not otherwise afford them. Festivities will include a traditional lion dance for good fortune and firecrackers to chase away evil spirits in honor of the Lunar New Year.
Registration is $35 with an early bird discount price of $30 until Dec. 31. Attendees under 14 or over 65 can participate for free. Participants will receive a time chip, bib, Lunar New Year 5k t-shirt, and other special giveaways from ICHS and event vendors. Parking is free at Shoreline City Hall and ICHS Shoreline Clinic.
To register, go to ichs.com/5k, and to learn how to become a volunteer, email foundation@ichs.com.
Staff can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
Comments
