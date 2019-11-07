November 2019 general election

Compiled by Staff from the King County elections website and results.vote.wa.gov/results/current

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Election Day has come and gone. But because of Washington state’s mail-in ballot system, this remains an election in progress.

As of press time, here are the highlights:

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is trailing challenger Egan Orion,

Girmay Zahilay is well ahead of longtime King County Council incumbent Larry Gossett,

Washington voters want their $30 car tabs,

Voters are rejecting Referendum 88, which would bring back affirmative action, by a thin margin.

The following are AAPI candidates who are leading in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

KING COUNTY

PORT

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

Sam Cho 57.15%

CITY

City of Auburn Council, Position 3

James Jeyaraj 52.38%

City of Bellevue Council, Position 5

Janice Zahn 66.89%

City of Burien Council, Position 6

Sofia Aragon 52.06%

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3

Kim Muromoto 98.38%

City of Medina Council, Position 2

Harini Gokul 60.03%

City of Renton Council, Position 7

Kim-Khanh Van 63.17%

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3

Peter Kwon 58.15%

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

David Chen 50.29%

Doris McConnell 49.38%

City of Tukwila Council, Position 4

Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson 53.60%

SCHOOL

Bellevue School Board, District 5

Jane Aras 39.62%

Francine Wiest 60.05%

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1

Sima Sarrafan 98.70%

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5

Hiroshi Eto 97.83%

Mercer Island School Board, Position 5

Tam Dinh 66.04%

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3

Maggie Tai Tucker 98.90%

Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5

Ram Dutt Vedullapalli 98.75%

JUDICIAL

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Judge Position 1

John H. Chun 98.47%

OTHER

Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2

Ryika Hooshangi 98.35%

PIERCE COUNTY

CITY

City of Fife Council, Position 1

Bryan Yambe 95.06%

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

CITY

City of Bothell Council, Position 6

Davina Duerr 75.65%

City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5

Riaz Khan 50.06%

OTHER

Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4

David Chan 55.99%

STATE MEASURES

Referendum 88

Affirmative action (A vote to approve would allow affirmative action. A vote to reject upholds the ban).

Approved 48.67%

Rejected 51.33%

Initiative 976

Car tabs (This Tim Eyman initiative would impose a $30 cap on car tab fees for most vehicles).

Yes 55.04 %

No 44.96 %