November 2019 general election

Election Day has come and gone. But because of Washington state’s mail-in ballot system, this remains an election in progress.
As of press time, here are the highlights:
- Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is trailing challenger Egan Orion,
- Girmay Zahilay is well ahead of longtime King County Council incumbent Larry Gossett,
- Washington voters want their $30 car tabs,
- Voters are rejecting Referendum 88, which would bring back affirmative action, by a thin margin.
The following are AAPI candidates who are leading in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
KING COUNTY
PORT
Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2
Sam Cho 57.15%
CITY
City of Auburn Council, Position 3
James Jeyaraj 52.38%
City of Bellevue Council, Position 5
Janice Zahn 66.89%
City of Burien Council, Position 6
Sofia Aragon 52.06%
City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3
Kim Muromoto 98.38%
City of Medina Council, Position 2
Harini Gokul 60.03%
City of Renton Council, Position 7
Kim-Khanh Van 63.17%
City of SeaTac Council, Position 3
Peter Kwon 58.15%
City of Shoreline Council, Position 4
David Chen 50.29%
Doris McConnell 49.38%
City of Tukwila Council, Position 4
Cynthia Delostrinos-Johnson 53.60%
SCHOOL
Bellevue School Board, District 5
Jane Aras 39.62%
Francine Wiest 60.05%
Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1
Sima Sarrafan 98.70%
Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5
Hiroshi Eto 97.83%
Mercer Island School Board, Position 5
Tam Dinh 66.04%
Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3
Maggie Tai Tucker 98.90%
Snoqualmie Valley School District 410, Director District 5
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli 98.75%
JUDICIAL
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Judge Position 1
John H. Chun 98.47%
OTHER
Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer, Commissioner Position 2
Ryika Hooshangi 98.35%
PIERCE COUNTY
CITY
City of Fife Council, Position 1
Bryan Yambe 95.06%
SNOHOMISH COUNTY
CITY
City of Bothell Council, Position 6
Davina Duerr 75.65%
City of Mukilteo Council, Position 5
Riaz Khan 50.06%
OTHER
Snohomish County South Sno. Co. Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner District 4
David Chan 55.99%
STATE MEASURES
Referendum 88
Affirmative action (A vote to approve would allow affirmative action. A vote to reject upholds the ban).
Approved 48.67%
Rejected 51.33%
Initiative 976
Car tabs (This Tim Eyman initiative would impose a $30 cap on car tab fees for most vehicles).
Yes 55.04 %
No 44.96 %
