Microsoft’s Harry Shum is leaving

Microsoft said on Nov. 13 that Harry Shum, the executive vice president in charge of its artificial intelligence and research group, is leaving the company in early 2020. Kevin Scott, the company’s Chief Technology Officer and formerly a LinkedIn executive, is taking on Shum’s responsibilities in addition to his own. It’s not clear what Shum will do next.

In a statement, CEO Satya Nadella said, “Harry has had a profound impact on Microsoft. His contributions in the fields of computer science and AI leave a legacy and a strong foundation for future innovation.”

Shum joined Microsoft in 1996 as a researcher working at the company’s headquarters in Redmond. He later worked on Microsoft’s Bing search engine. He will continue to advise Nadella and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates until he leaves, a spokesperson said.