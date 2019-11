A man was seriously injured on Nov. 21 in a stabbing at an apartment in the International District (ID).

Police were called to the apartment near 4th Avenue and Jackson Street shortly after 1 p.m. after two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other.

Officers arrived and provided aid to the victim before Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police arrested the suspect at the apartment and found he had several warrants.