Maki Hsieh appointed CEO of Robert Chinn Foundation

The Robert Chinn Foundation announced on Nov. 19 their appointment of Maki Hsieh as its first Chief Executive Officer. Hsieh will oversee all aspects of the foundation’s operations and community support, and direct the Asian Hall of Fame program.

Selected from a local and national search of over 100 candidates, Hsieh was the first Asian American to perform Christine (Phantom of the Opera) in England. Born mostly deaf, Hsieh was classically trained at Peabody Conservatory, and is a concert pianist, violinist, and 13-language soprano.

Previously, she served as Executive Director of Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation and she was CEO for Pinnacle Group. Hsieh was the California State Senate 2019 Woman of the Year for her work as a cultural ambassadorship empowering community transformation.

Of her new position, Hsieh said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with visionaries in our mutual vision to amplify Asian achievement and to advance cross-cultural influence in the United States and the world.”