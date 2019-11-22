LETTER: Keiro NW, Nikkei Manor questions

Dear Editor,

If and when the sale [of Keiro] is complete and all debts are paid off, is the leftover money going to be invested in Nikkei Manor? Would it not be better to keep the nursing home property and make a bigger Nikkei Manor Assisted Living Facility?

At the present time, Nikkei Manor does not have the capacity that is being called for by the Japanese community. With the waiting list people still in line, is moving into the Nikkei Manor Assisted Living complex?

It is unfortunate that Keiro Northwest closed. It was a slap in the face for the people who have donated and invested their time as volunteers through these many years. There is no point blaming one another for this sad situation. What’s done is done. We need to move on.

I would like to have my family’s donation plaque that is on the wall at Keiro NW. If they are going to demolish the building, I know many people would like to have their plaques to keep also.

I have tried to get a hold of Mary Orogo at Nikkei Manor, but she has not returned my calls. Bridgette Takeuchi referred me to Mary in the matter of the plaques.

— Joan Seko

Former Keiro NW volunteer