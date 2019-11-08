Glitter gala raises $560K for Seattle Goodwill

On Nov. 2, Seattle Goodwill held its annual Glitter Gala & Fashion Show at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle.

The event raised more than $560,000, which will benefit Goodwill’s free job training and education programs.

More than 600 people attended the event, which included dinner, a fashion show, a silent auction, and entertainment.

The 2019 Glitter Gala proceeds will support Goodwill’s resilient women. Last year, over 7,750 women walked through its doors looking for an opportunity to improve their lives, support their families, and build a better future.