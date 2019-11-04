EDI annual dinner

Executive Development Institute (EDI) held its 26th anniversary celebration on Oct. 26 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

The annual event which raised $125,000 was attended by 220 people, dubbed “Inclusion Fusion.”

Marci Nakano was honored with the Ted Yamamura Leadership Excellence Award for her many contributions to communities and the tremendous difference she has made for the EDI family.

Nakano has been with EDI for over 13 years and became the executive director in 2015.

EDI is the only Pacific Northwest nonprofit organization that focuses on leadership training for multi-ethnic professionals.