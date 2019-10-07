Seattle welcomes Norman Mineta

The University of Washington will host a special screening with Norman Mineta, featuring the recently released documentary, “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story.”

Mineta is the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

There will be a discussion with him and the co-producers of the documentary, which details Mineta’s upbringing and his family’s removal to a World War II mass-incarceration camp. As a congressman, he was instrumental in achieving Japanese Americans redress through the passage of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988.

Admission is free and open to the public.