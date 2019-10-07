Judy Yu to be honored at DLEC’s 2019 annual dinner

Denise Louie Education Center (DLEC) will honor community advocate Judy Yu with the Dream Award during its annual dinner celebration on Oct. 12.

The Dream Award was established to recognize the outstanding work of individuals and organizations whose strong commitment to children has resulted in increased access to early education and stability for children and families.

DLEC dinner and auction keynote speaker Mona Lee Locke said, “Thanks to community members like Judy Yu, local families are able to leave DLEC’s program on the road to self-empowerment and self-sufficiency.”