How do we get more APIs to vote? Why is voting important? — Local community leaders chime in

“There are three ways that I see increasing APIs voting in elections—language translation of candidate information, more API candidates running for office, and advocacy and organizing of community members around important issues. All of this is happening, we just need to do more of it!”

— Mike Fong, Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle

“We need to encourage young kids from the beginning as Americans to be smart. We need to have a voice at the table. We need to be a part of the mainstream. Only by doing so gradually can we change the perception of Asian Americans. We need more Andrew Yang [ and presidential candidates] like him, willing to step up to the plate, regardless of the outcome (win or lose). He’s inspirational. He’s showing the younger generation, ‘Yes, we can.’ We need more of them.”

— Dr. Shouan Pan, Chancellor of Seattle Colleges

“I believe citizens vote when they see themselves reflected in the candidates. The reflection of their identities makes voters feel that their concerns and problems are understood by the elected and that having a candidate like them amplifies their often overlooked opinions. I also believe when issues on the ballot have a direct and tangible impact on the voters’ daily lives, voters are motivated to vote. It is up to our many civic engagement organizations in the AAPI to draw the line from policy to impact and to support more candidates who look like us to run for public office. We need to make our government ‘of the people and for the people.’”

— Akemi Matsumoto, APACE Board Member

“You need to get something on the ballot that people are excited about or impact them, like a candidate or issue. The issue will be Ref. 88. This will motivate people for and against affirmative action to come out to vote. A candidate such as Sam Cho would get people out to vote. Presently, there are no people of color on the Port of Seattle commission. If people want to see a person of color on the commission, they would get out to vote.”

— David Della, political consultant

“Voters have a clear choice this election—vote for change or more of the same. Civic action starts with civic participation. Research the issues, ask questions of the candidates and campaigns, talk to your friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers. Your voice is important, so make sure to fill out and return your ballot by November 5th. Go vote!”

— Markham McIntyre, Executive Director of CASE

“While there is no silver bullet for increasing voter turnout, I’ve found it helpful to provide some real-life examples of recent laws passed (or repealed) by elected officials that have a direct impact on our daily lives. When people understand that politicians who make these laws are elected by voters, it helps motivate them to vote.”

— Peter Kwon, SeaTac Councilmember

“Every election matters. Whether you’re voting for governor, city council, or school board, your vote represents your values and priorities for the community. From social services to immigrant rights to affordable housing projects, electing representatives who understand and show up in our communities will mean investments and decision-making will include the unique needs of our youth, families, and older adults.”

— Michael Itti, CISC Executive Director

“Voting is a vital responsibility we all share in our democratic society. This year, we have an incredible opportunity to shape the future of our local politics with so many city and county level positions on the ballot. While our communities continue to face barriers to engaging in the electoral process, ACRS continues to encourage our communities to ‘Get out the Vote’ through our multilingual ballot parties, candidate forums, phone banking, and other methods.”

— Joseph Lachman, ACRS

“In partnership with community groups, the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs asked immigrants a series of questions about civic engagement. We found that of the over 1,600 self-identified APIs who responded, almost half mentioned that a lack of information was a significant barrier to voter registration. And additionally, almost half stated they never vote in state and local elections. … I personally believe that making Election Day a national holiday (as in most Asian countries) would be a positive start to encourage API voting.”

— Joaquin Uy, External Affairs Manager and Policy Advisor, Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs