General Election ballots

King County Elections is projecting a 43 percent turnout countywide for the Nov. 5 General Election, with turnout in Seattle expected to trend a few points higher.

“This fall, voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard,” said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise. “Local elections are often overlooked but truly have some of the greatest impacts on our everyday lives. I hope every voter in King County casts a ballot in this election to have a say in how our county and community continues to move forward.”

Ballots and local voters’ pamphlets were mailed out on Oct. 16 to over 1.3 million registered voters. If you haven’t already received your ballot, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

The entire front page is comprised of three state ballot measures and 12 advisory votes.

This November will be the first General Election in which people can register to vote on Election Day at any one of five voting centers. You will be issued a ballot in that same visit, so you can vote right then and there. Still, officials are encouraging voters to get their registration completed or updated and ballot cast as soon as possible, rather than waiting until the last minute.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 5, or returned to one of the nearly 70 ballot drop box locations across the county, including a new drop box at the Angle Lake Link Station, which opened on Oct. 21.