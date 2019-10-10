Elaine Chao announces a $2.8m grant to Auburn Municipal Airport

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced on Sept. 30 that the Department will award $157 million in airport infrastructure grants to 34 airports in 19 states, plus the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Auburn Municipal Airport in Auburn, Wash. will receive $2,858,343 to fund the extension of Runway 16/34.

This is the sixth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.