District 2 City Council candidate platforms on concerns for Seattle

By Kai Curry

Northwest Asian Weekly

After a non-existent audience turnout that necessitated the cancellation of a candidate forum on Oct. 17 in the International District, the Asian Weekly still had questions for District 2 City Council candidates Tammy Morales and Mark Solomon.

We wanted to know, for instance, whether the City of Seattle is truly committed to police training, zero youth detention, and alleviating homelessness. We were also curious how each candidate would take into consideration our diverse population in terms of affordable housing, senior care, or language-specific services.

Mark Solomon, who was born and raised in Beacon Hill, currently works as a Crime Prevention Coordinator for the Seattle Police Department. He was adamant that his first priority “for all who call Seattle ‘home’ is safety.” Solomon stressed his focus on collaboration and diversity.

“As a councilmember, I will ensure that the current Seattle Police policy of not inquiring about a person’s legal or citizenship status is followed… I will advance programs to increase meaningful community interaction with our law enforcement and first responders because relational policing leads to better outcomes for all.” In those programs, Solomon included that he would ensure funding for the Immigrant Family Institute, a program that “connects police with immigrant youth and their families so they can learn from each other and build relationships.”

Solomon also iterated his commitment to resolving homelessness, “As a councilmember, I will prioritize the prevention of homelessness by increasing investments in short-term rental payment assistance…I support increased outreach to those living unsheltered to get them inside to a safe, clean, and supportive environment…Additionally, we must build more units of affordable housing.” At the same time, Solomon promised that more housing would not mean displacement of others. Solomon insisted upon a regional approach wherein “faith-based, community, nonprofit and corporate partners must also be at the table and participating in the solutions.”

Solomon assured the Asian Weekly that he would do what was necessary to get to know the needs and concerns of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in Seattle. “My vision is for a city that is safe, secure, clean, welcoming, affordable, and inclusive of everyone who lives, works, visits, or does business here, regardless of their origin, faith, culture, identity, or legal status.”

As of press time, Tammy Morales had not responded to our inquiries, so we browsed her campaign website for information. Most recently, Morales served as a community organizer for the Rainier Beach Action Coalition and as a Human Rights Commissioner. A long-time Seattle resident, on her website, she addresses issues of concern to AAPI residents including housing, homelessness, and youth services. She states, for example, “The Seattle we are building will have a home for every person.

We will reverse the historical effects of redlining and racial disparities in education funding, life expectancy, and wealth.” Morales wants to form a committee to address “discipline disparities and the school-to-prison pipeline and actively respond to the needs of our diverse district.” For our schools, Morales emphasizes equity, safety, and universal public childcare and preschool. She also focuses on the environment.

Both candidates recognize the diverse populations that will be within their purview should they be elected, and the varied yet interconnected issues which will demand attention.

Kai can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.