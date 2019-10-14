Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Aegis Gardens holds singing competition

Aegis Gardens holds singing competition

By Leave a Comment

Members and friends of the Seattle Chinese Chorus

More than 100 people attended the first ever “Voice of Aegis”—a Chinese singing competition, held by Aegis Gardens Newcastle on Sept. 28.

The Rong Rong Chinese Folk Choir of Seattle, Seattle Chinese Chorus, Seattle Chinese Arts Group, and Hwa Sheng Chinese Opera Club, along with local soloists and opera singers, formed four teams for the competition.

Each team performed an original 12-minute program.

The Most Memorable Award was given to the Eagle team, the Most Inspirational Award to the Koi Fish team, the Most Creative Award to the Elephant team, and the Most Popular Award to the Dragon team.

This year’s event was such a hit, Aegis Gardens says it plans to establish an annual tradition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *