2019-20 API Entrepreneurs of the Year

John Chen

John ChenJohn Chen is the CEO Geoteaming. A self-proclaimed “extreme leader,” John climbs mountains, walks on fire, swims with dolphins, rides Harleys, and snowboards out of helicopters. John is a recognized thought leader on developing highly functioning corporate teams and expert on digital team building.

Geoteaming has more than 180,000 clients across the United States, Europe, and Asia who have experienced breakthrough results and life-changing adventures.

John has harnessed the power of team through play with a purpose. A connoisseur of technology and strident adventurer, John has developed an innovative and adaptable approach to building team and leadership skills that strongly resonate with participants.

Min Christ

Min ChristMin Christ is the principal of Seattle Family Regional Center and SECO Development, Inc., and founder of Global Incubator Center at Southport.

Born in Chengdu, China, Min lived in Shenzhen for four years. During this time, she accumulated profound understanding and valuable expertise in the real estate industry.

In 1989, Min moved to the United States and embarked on the road of entrepreneurship. The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington and high-tech office campus at Seattle’s Southport, both projects forged by Min, have created thousands of job opportunities in the Greater Seattle Area, and Renton in particular, and made great contributions to the local economic development.

Beth Johnson

Beth JohnsonBeth Johnson is the co-founder and managing partner of Flynn Family Lending, a private money lender offering short-term, asset-based loans throughout Washington state. Flynn specializes in short-term, business purpose loans ranging from $20,000 to over $1 million.

Beth is also on the Board of Directors at the Rental Housing Association of Washington and an active real estate investor and landlord. Beth is a first generation Asian American who was adopted as an infant after her family fled Vietnam in 1975. She now has two children of her own and likes to spend her free time with her family, cooking, playing board games, and going on fun adventures.

Yen Lam

Yen LamYen Lam-Steward started working with her father at Lam’s Seafood Market in 1991. In 2005, her father returned to Vietnam and left the business to be run by Yen and her brother. Yen felt the trepidation when she sought financing to take over the family business in 2008. As the country plunged into recession, banks withdrew support. But she succeeded in getting a major bank to provide the loan and she moved forward. From 2008 when Yen took over as CEO of Lam’s Seafood, she more than doubled revenues in 2015 when she sold the business. Net operating income grew over 400 percent during that time span.

Le Brothers

The Le brothers own the GoPoke Restaurant and Dochi, a bakery for Japanese donuts in Chinatown. Raised in Hawaii with parents from Vietnam, Bayley Le said the poke idea came from his parents, who were fishermen. Hawaii with the help of their seven children. Located inside Uwajimaya, Dochi was the brainchild of another brother, Jason—who spent a year developing the product. Lately, Le has started Anchor Asset Management, specializing in development and management of apartment buildings. Le likes to build good communities to enhance neighborhoods with jobs, food, and housing.

Timothy Lee

Timothy Lee is the owner of Real Homes Network and has been a real estate broker in Washington state since 2014.

He is the founding chairman of the Bellevue Chinese Chamber of Commerce and member of the Chinatown-ID Business Improvement Association and International Special Review District.

Timothy studied at the University of California at Davis and San Francisco State University. He has also been recognized by Seattle City Mayor Jenny Durkan for supporting a new police contract, and the Seattle Police Guild for building a strong communication channel and a trusting relationship between the Seattle Police Department and residents of Chinatown.

Synthia Melton

Synthia Melton is a co-founder and managing partner of Dimension Law Group —a boutique firm focused on real estate, business, and estate planning and probate. Synthia’s practice focuses on business law and commercial and residential real estate, including landlord-tenant matters.

For the last four years, Synthia was named a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, an annual award given to less than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state. Synthia’s background and experience as an investor, entrepreneur, and attorney allow her to bring a unique approach to understanding the needs of her clients and offer creative alternatives and solutions.

Dr. Xiao Ming

Dr. Xiao Ming has been providing the local Chinese and Chinese American community with chiropractic health and wellness in Seattle since 1998. By using a holistic and caring approach, Dr. Xiao is a non-surgical chiropractor specializing in orthopedics, pain management, acupressure, and physical therapy.

Dr. Xiao also serves the community in other ways, including helping to raise money for Nepal earthquake relief efforts, a senior housing center, and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

She has also organized and hosted numerous events, including Thousand People Feast (a free formal dinner for over 1,000 seniors) and helping new immigrants find jobs and schools.

Ezhilarasan Natarajan

Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan is the founder and CEO of CoreStack. Ez worked for Alcatel, i2 Technologies, Texas Instruments, and Mindtree prior to venturing into entrepreneurship. He wanted to solve some of the bigger problems that companies are facing with the unique capabilities he has built over the years.

An early adopter of Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, and newer technologies, Ez has 22 years’ experience in architecting and delivering sophisticated and revenue-generating business solutions.

Ez is also co-founder of two charity trusts (AadhiGlobal and AramSei) that cater to grassroots upliftment for childhood education and hygiene and women empowerment in developing nations.

James Wong

James Wong is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and founder of multiple successful companies. He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Vibrant Cities.

James has been an active real estate and technology investor for the past 20-plus years. He’s spent the last 5-plus years developing vibrant and smart multi-family, mixed-use apartment communities in Seattle and Portland.

James has been featured in PC Magazine, Inc Magazine, Entrepreneur, CRM Magazine, the Washington Post, and other publications. He was the SBA’s Minority Small Business Champion of the Year and winner of the PSBJ’s 40 Under 40 award.

James lives in Bellevue with his wife that he has known ever since her birth, and their 3 children.

Andy Yip

Andy Yip moved to Seattle from Hong Kong in 1995 with his family to further his education. After graduating from the University of Washington, he was recruited by Prudential Financial to lead a diversity effort in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2004, Andy has been active in the Seattle Chinese community, leading different organizations in leadership roles, and launching businesses.

He co-founded Rainier Estate Planning International, an estate planning firm focused on high net worth families, and also Sino-U.S. Corporate Services, a consulting firm for overseas investors.

Andy has also served at several community organizations, including the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Mei Young

Mei Young is the founder of MY International Real Estate. She specializes in land development, entitlements, new construction, and commercial real estate. As designated broker, Mei oversees the company’s overall direction and manages more than 25 bilingual brokers.

Mei has also successfully led many community projects, international events and forums, and personally organized high profile trade missions to China, including former Ambassador Gary Locke’s visit to Qingdao in 2008.

Mei has been a guest speaker on cross cultural communication and etiquette at the Technology Management MBA program at the UW Foster School of Business. She holds a master’s degree from the University of North Dakota.

These entrepreneurs will be honored at the 2019 Entrepreneurs of the Year luncheon on Oct. 25 at China Harbor Restaurant in Seattle, from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to https://apientrepreneurs.bpt.me.