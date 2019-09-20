Widow sues after plane crash that killed husband

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just one year after her husband died in a plane crash, a Spokane widow is suing the aviation school that she says is responsible.

Hermann Law Group filed suit in Spokane Superior Court on Aug. 30, on behalf of Yuki Lee and her infant daughter.

Documents reveal Joochan Lee was taking his first flight lesson at Moody Aviation College when the plane plummeted to the earth, killing him and the two other occupants inside on July 13, 2018.

The complaint alleges Moody was negligent in maintaining and operating a 19-year-old Cessna 17R Skylark plane used for pilot training by the school, which caused the crash.

“Unfortunately, this tragic air crash is another example of how cutting costs often results in loss of aviation safety,” said Lee’s attorney, Charles Herrmann of Herrmann Law Group. “Ms. Lee was pregnant at the time of the crash, carrying their first child whom Joochan never saw.”

The amount of compensation was not specified.