Volunteers sought for clinic

As Seattle/King County Clinic prepares to open its doors for a sixth year at Seattle Center, Feb. 13–16, 2020, organizers have an ambitious goal of recruiting 1,000 volunteers for each of the four days of this immense undertaking.

Their hope is to provide over $2.5 million in dental, vision, and medical services free of charge to people in need. KeyArena was home to the Clinic in its first five years of operation. Although Arena construction put the fate of the Clinic in doubt, the community rallied to make it happen.

“Finding a temporary home for something of this scale and complexity is challenging,” said Seattle/King County Clinic Director Julia Colson. “We explored numerous options and were about to give up when we discovered one week of potential availability in five Seattle Center facilities. By a stroke of luck, all of the healthcare equipment was also available. So, thanks to the tenacity, flexibility, and efforts of many, we are holding a sixth Clinic.”

The Clinic needs healthcare professionals and general support volunteers to fill a broad range of functions and shifts. It also seeks volunteers for the days before and after the four-day event to help with preparation and wrap-up. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Individuals may register at seattlecenter.org/volunteers.

Seattle/King County Clinic is the largest event of its kind in the state of Washington. In its first five years, it provided $17 million in direct services to 20,000 patients who came from over 260 unique zip codes and spoke more than 50 primary languages.

For more information about Seattle/King County Clinic, visit seattlecenter.org/skcclinic or call 206-684-7200.