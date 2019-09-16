PRC 70th dinner celebration

Close to 500 people attended a dinner at the House of Hong in Seattle, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sept. 8. The 70th anniversary falls on Oct. 1.

Among the attendees were the Deputy Consulate-General of the PRC San Francisco office Zou Yonghong, former Gov. Gary Locke, former Lt. Gov. Brad Owen, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Deputy Mayor Mike Fong, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Assistant Seattle Police Chief Steve Hirjak, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scroggins, and King County Councilmember Larry Gossett.