Overlake NICU reunion

Nearly 200 ‘superheroes’ of all ages reunited with caregivers on Sept. 7 at Overlake Medical Center’s annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion.

The former NICU patients, along with nurses, doctors, and volunteers were invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes. Mrs. Incredible made an appearance.

Among those in attendance were 11-year-old Kai Abrahamsen and his mom, Maria Cho.

Cho, an attorney and IT expert, had been working at the Gates Foundation when she suffered preeclampsia. She delivered Kai at 29 weeks. He was described as autistic, and was told he may never walk. Now, he is a high-achieving student at Billings Middle School.

Maria and Kai attend this reunion every year.