The Before Columbus Foundation announced the winners of the 40th Annual American Book Awards on Sept. 10.
The AAPI winners are:
- Frank Abe and Floyd Cheung (editors) John Okada: The Life & Rediscovered Work of the Author of No-No Boy (University of Washington Press)
- May-lee Chai Useful Phrases for Immigrants: Stories (Blair)
The winners will be formally recognized in November at a San Francisco event. The American Book Awards were created to provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community.
