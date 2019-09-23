Northwest Asian Weekly

American Book Awards

From left: Frank Abe, Floyd Cheung, and May-lee Chai

The Before Columbus Foundation announced the winners of the 40th Annual American Book Awards on Sept. 10.

The AAPI winners are:

  • Frank Abe and Floyd Cheung (editors) John Okada: The Life & Rediscovered Work of the Author of No-No Boy (University of Washington Press)
  • May-lee Chai Useful Phrases for Immigrants: Stories (Blair)

The winners will be formally recognized in November at a San Francisco event. The American Book Awards were created to provide recognition for outstanding literary achievement from the entire spectrum of America’s diverse literary community.

