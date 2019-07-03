WSCRC’s new executive director

The Washington State China Relations Council (WSCRC) named J. Norwell Coquillard as its new executive director on June 20.

Coquillard has over two decades’ experience living and working in China and brings to the Council a deep understanding of the bilateral trade, business, and cultural relationship, and how best to effectively advance constructive ties between Washington state and China.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the WSCRC, the nation’s oldest state-level organization focused on strengthening relations with China.

The Council has hosted or co-hosted every Chinese leader since Deng Xiaoping, including the visit of President Xi Jinping to Seattle in 2015.