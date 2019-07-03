PICTORIAL: CIDBIA’s Annual Dragon Fest 2019

On Saturday, June 29, the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) hosted its annual Dragon Fest with 10,000 in attendance, and over 80 vendors that range from retail to food, and informational to arts and crafts.

Local businesses participated in the $3 food walk and visitors had a blast. The CIDBIA hosted a noodle eating contest, where participants competed for the fastest time to finish delicious noodles, compliments of Tai Tung.

The Fest also had amazing performances by various members of the community, ranging from the Northwest Wushu’s martial arts demonstration, a Chinese Traditional Dance by Tanya Woo, and Kokon Taiko’s Japanese Taiko Drums as the closing act.