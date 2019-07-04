Owner of Ludi’s still looking for a new home

By Staff

The owner of Ludi’s Restaurant and Lounge at Seattle’s Pike Place Market is still trying to relocate, rather than close after service on Aug. 31.

Gregorio Ross announced the move-or-close-forever plans back in April. He says he’s still trying to find an affordable place downtown to move his restaurant, but so far, the search hasn’t panned out.

The business has operated at various locations downtown since the 1930s, serving all-day breakfast with Filipino specialties.

Rosas was born in Manila and moved to Seattle in 1978. His first job upon relocating was as a dishwasher at Ludi’s, which was then a diner called The Turf.

When the owner died, she passed on the restaurant to Rosas.

Rosas is working with a broker to relocate, but he has doubts about whether he’ll be successful.