Mercy Magnuson Early Learning Center: Grand Opening 

In the fall of 2019, Denise Louie Education Center (DLEC), in partnership with Mercy Housing Northwest and NeighborCare, will complete the $4.3 million development of their new Mercy Magnuson Early Learning Center. Since the need for support extends beyond early learning, many families they serve experience challenges accessing health care, housing, and transportation, something Mercy Magnuson Early Learning Center will be able to collaboratively address.

The 14,217-square-foot, two-story space will serve 300 children and their guardians annually, transforming the community into a space that brings together children and families from diverse economic and cultural backgrounds in a rich and supportive learning environment. Mercy Magnuson Place will bring together early learning, health care, and housing under one roof, as well as make transportation convenient with a bus stop and light rail station nearby, making this site accessible to others.

The new space will be located in the Magnuson Park area and features 146 affordable, energy efficient apartment units, a primary care health clinic, three preschool classrooms, two toddler classrooms, one infant classroom, socialization and gross motor room, conference and training room, office space, and an outdoor playground.

“At DLEC, we believe that success starts with us, at the beginning stages of life and we are grateful to funders and community partners who believe in the work that we do and continues to share our vision for the future,” said Nikki Huang, DLEC’s Director of Development.

DLEC was founded in 1978 in response to the unmet child care needs of many Asian immigrant workers in Seattle’s International District. Over the past 40 years, they have ensured access to high-quality early learning services, offered at no cost, to thousands of qualifying, low-income, immigrant, and refugee children and their families.

DLEC has been recognized for its holistic approach, multicultural curriculum, and spirit of inclusion and equity. Integral to their mission is their commitment to protecting and preserving each child’s individuality, culture, and home language.

Over 70 percent of staff members are multilingual, which allows DLEC to work with families in their home languages. DLEC is one of the few early learning centers in the area that has a Family and Referral Specialist team that, along with their Home Visitors, builds one-on-one relationships with parents and caregivers.

They host monthly parent nights and provide referral services to inform caregivers about wide-ranging topics, including immigration, food stamps, and money management. They work with families holistically so parents and caregivers are more invested in their children’s long-term success.

For enrollment questions, please contact us at 206-767-8223 or go to deniselouie.org/mercy-magnuson-early-learning-center.