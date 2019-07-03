More than a 1,000 people gathered on June 22 to take part in the 29th annual Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) Walk for Rice.

Executive Director Michael Byun welcomed the crowd and shared how nearly 30 years ago, Sam Mitsui and Herb and Bertha Tsuchiya recognized the need in the community and came together to form Walk for Rice.

Byun presented an award honoring Mitsui to his widow, Tamaki, and his family.

Proceeds from the Walk support ACRS’ food bank in the Chinatown-International District, which provides nearly a million pounds of food to its predominantly Asian American, Pacific Islander (AAPI), immigrant and refugee clients each year.

The event raised approximately $200,000.