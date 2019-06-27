Family-owned, Uwajimaya has been serving the local Northwest community for 90 years. At Uwajimaya, quality is what matters — in relationships, experiences, knowledge, health, and food. With aisles of fun and delicious Asian snacks and groceries, live seafood tanks, unique kitchenware, specialty Asian beauty items, and pan-Asian food court, Uwajimaya is sure to surprise and delight you and your taste buds.

Uwajimaya

600 5th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Sat 8 am–10 pm

Sun 9 am–9 pm

206-624-6248

uwajimaya.com