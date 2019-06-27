Kids who visit the ID for the first time often buy a bag of fortune cookies and the best are made at the Tsue Chong Noodle Co. The family-owned company sells under the Rose Brand and has been manufacturing noodles for over 100 years. It now produces 80,000 cookies a day in addition to fresh egg noodles, rice noodles, udon, egg roll and wonton wrappers and many other noodle products. You can custom-order fortune cookies with fun flavors and create your own fortunes. Please visit our retail store and look for Rose Brand products in your local markets.

Tsue Chong Co. Inc.

801 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Fri 9:30 am–5:30 pm

Sat 10 am–2 pm

Closed on Sun

206-623-0801

info@tsuechong.com