Strategic Partnership Program graduates

Clark Construction Group and Lease Crutcher Lewis celebrated the achievement of 10 local small business leaders, the newest graduates of its Strategic Partnership Program (SPP), at a ceremony and luncheon on May 31 at Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac.

The SPP is an intensive, eight-month MBA-style course targeted to local small-business enterprises including minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms. Since its inception, 850 entrepreneurs have completed the focused professional development and mentoring program nationally, which Clark offers to qualified participants at no cost.

This year’s graduates include Herminigildo Bella, CADD Tech and Marivic Punsalan of ROMAR7.

Applications are now open for next year’s SPP and the deadline is August 9 with a September start. For more information, go to clarkconstruction.com/subcontractors.