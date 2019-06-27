The Seattle Pinball Museum is proud to present a collection of over 50 pinball machines from 1960 to present day. Our games are arranged in chronological order to allow visitors to journey through the decades of American pop culture and pinball history. Your admission includes free play on games exhibited. Come play them all! Sorry, no kids under 7 years old.

Seattle Pinball Museum

508 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Sun, Mon, Thu 12 pm–6 pm

Fri & Sat 12 pm–8 pm

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

(206) 623-0759