Seattle mayor, police chief announce additional steps to improve public safety

SEATTLE — Following a neighborhood tour of Capitol Hill on May 28, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief of Police Carmen Best announced additional steps by the City of Seattle to improve public safety in communities across Seattle.

The ongoing emphasis of Seattle Police Department (SPD) patrols that began in May in seven neighborhoods across Seattle — including Chinatown-International District — will continue and will be reevaluated later in June.

“We will continue to address criminal behavior in these target neighborhoods and monitor needs in other areas. Regular operations and criminal investigations will continue throughout the city,” said Best.

On May 2, SPD began focused operations in seven areas based on community input and data analysis, which correspond with community improvements by City departments.

“Public safety is essential for Seattle’s economy, and especially Seattle’s neighborhood small businesses. The City is committed to partnering with businesses to hear their concerns and find solutions to the problems they see every day,” said Office of Economic Development Acting Director Bobby Lee.