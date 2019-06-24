Reception for API leaders

Asian Pacific Directors Coalition (APDC) hosted a special reception on June 13 at Hing Hay Co-works to welcome cabinet/director-level Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs) in local government.

APDC chair Janice Deguchi gave the opening remarks while Maria Batayola facilitated a discussion.

Among those honored were Toshiko Hasegawa, Executive Director for Commission on APA Affairs; Mami Hara, CEO/General Manager of Seattle Public Utilities; Mariko Lockhart, Director of the City of Seattle Office of Civil Rights; Marie Kurose, CEO of Workforce Development Council; and Leo Flor, Director of King County Department of Community and Human Services.