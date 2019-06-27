Purple Dot Cafe

Our customers are excited about our modern and stylish renovations last year and said Purple Dot gives them a wonderful dining experience! We specialize in Hong Kong Style food and dim sum. If you have a late night craving, we open until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 a.m. on weekdays. No time for dining in? We offer takeout and delivery. We also have a huge wine and beer selection to pair with your delicious plates of food. So if tasty dim sum and Tsingtao is what you want, we’ve got you covered. We have a private room to accommodate parties of up to 10 for any occasion.

Purple Dot

515 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon-Thu, Sun 9-2 am

Fri, Sat 9-3:30 am

206-622-0288