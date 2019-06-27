Founded in 1930 in Japan with over 85 years experiences, Paris Miki is an internationally optical chain stores with over 1,000 locations throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia.All employees at Paris Miki are dedicated to continuing the company’s ideology—providing hospitality and sincere customer care. We have a variety of high quality special frames and lenses for our customers.

Paris Miki Optical

600 5th Ave S #109, Seattle, WA 98104

Mon-Sun 10 am–8 pm

206-652-8436

We speak English, Japanese and Chinese

pm10@parismikiusa.com