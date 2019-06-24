Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / NW Regional Emmy Awards

NW Regional Emmy Awards

By Leave a Comment

From left: Seattle Channel staff members Norm Ohashi, Randy Eng, Vincent Pierce, Nancy Guppy, Ralph Bevins, Kate Huisentruit, Shannon Gee, Ian Devier, and Christopher Barnes.

Norm Ohashi won his first Emmy Award, after nearly four decades in the broadcast news industry, on June 8 at the 56th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. Ohashi, a senior producer with Seattle Channel, won for an inspiring look at the Special Olympics, along with videographer Randy Eng and Executive Producer Shannon Gee. Eng won a second Emmy for documenting stories of World War II Nisei veterans, along with reporter Lori Matsukawa.

Other AAPI winners include Mimi Jung for the Anchor/Reporter role at KING 5; Emily Wen, Director at KING 5; Linzi Sheldon, Investigative Reporter/Weekend Anchor at KIRO 7; Hana Kim, Q13 FOX Reporter for her News Series: The Fight Against Teen Suicide; and Darlene Tsao, Q13 FOX Video Editor for the Living With Autism program. Congratulations to all the winners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *