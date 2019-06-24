NW Regional Emmy Awards

Norm Ohashi won his first Emmy Award, after nearly four decades in the broadcast news industry, on June 8 at the 56th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. Ohashi, a senior producer with Seattle Channel, won for an inspiring look at the Special Olympics, along with videographer Randy Eng and Executive Producer Shannon Gee. Eng won a second Emmy for documenting stories of World War II Nisei veterans, along with reporter Lori Matsukawa.

Other AAPI winners include Mimi Jung for the Anchor/Reporter role at KING 5; Emily Wen, Director at KING 5; Linzi Sheldon, Investigative Reporter/Weekend Anchor at KIRO 7; Hana Kim, Q13 FOX Reporter for her News Series: The Fight Against Teen Suicide; and Darlene Tsao, Q13 FOX Video Editor for the Living With Autism program. Congratulations to all the winners.